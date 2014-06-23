Marmozets cover Morrissey plus the five best Smiths covers

Fast-rising Yorkshire quintet Marmozets have recorded a rather excellent version of Morrissey's Irish Blood, English Heart, becoming the latest band to pay their respects to famously curmudgeonly Mancunian singer. Check it out below, and then listen in to five of the finest Smiths covers, by bands as diverse as Deftones, At The Drive-In and Anal Cunt.

**QUICKSAND - HOW SOON IS NOW **

The influential NYC post-hardcore quartet covered this Smiths classic as a bonus track on their 1993 debut album Slip. Remarkably, How Soon Is Now was a Smiths B-side. A B-side!

AT THE DRIVE-IN - THIS NIGHT HAS OPENED MY EYES Unreleased during the El Paso band’s lifetime, ATD-I’s cover of this aching, bruised classic surfaced on the posthumous 2005 compilation This Station Is Non-Operational.

DEFTONES - PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, LET ME GET WHAT I WANT

Chino Moreno has long been vocal about his worship of The Smiths. Taken from his band’s B-sides and Rarities compilation, this is his love letter to the band. Ridiculously, this song too was originally a B-side, on the flip of the William, It Was Really Nothing single.

ANAL CUNT - YOU’RE GONNA NEED SOMEONE ON YOUR SIDE

Pretty sure that when Morrissey recorded this song for 1992’s Your Arsenal album, he never envisaged it being recorded by Anal Cunt… This version is taken from the Smiths’ tribute album The World Still Won’t Listen.

ANTHRAX - LONDON

Recorded during the Sound Of White Noise sessions, this cover surfaced on the New Yorkers’ 1993 Hy Pro Glo single. And yep, it was a B-side when the Smiths released it too.

And as a little bonus, here’s Phil Anselmo talking about his love of The Smiths.