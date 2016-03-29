Make Metallica Great Again hats are a thing

Inspired by the Donald Trump slogan of Make America Great Again, ‘Tallica fans can now buy this snapback to display their love for the glory days of thrash.

Available from New York punk label Burn Books, and designed by Noah Venezia, this retro-Metallica-loving cap can be yours for just $25 or $35 if you live outside of the United States. What this says about your political allegiance we don’t know, but it lets everyone within gazing distance of you know that you’re not overly fond of Metallica’s latest output – so much so that you need it embroidered on your head.

At the moment there’s only Metallica versions available, but surely there’s a market here for nearly every band imaginable?