Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Slipknot, Prophets Of Rage and more

In case you missed the sound of a million maggots exploding with joy earlier this week, we can confirm that the last seven days have seen Slipknot return with a pleasingly brutal new single. Alongside new releases from Prophets Of Rage, While She Sleeps and more, it's fair to say it's been a decent week for new music. But before we get into all that, it's time to take a look back at last week's winners. Congrats to the three below, particularly to Icelandic synth goths Kælan Mikla, who romped home to the top spot.

3. Bring Me The Horizon - Wonderful Life

2. Pussyliquor - My Body. My Choice.

1. Kælan Mikla - Næturblóm

So, who will be crowned victorious this week? There's only one way to find out, and that's by listening to each of the songs below. For now, let's take a look back at last week's winning track.

Slipknot - All Out Life

Following months of speculation and Corey Taylor giving his trademark soundbites about how their new material will literally make Slipknot fans shit themselves – no, we're not kidding – Slipknot have finally unveiled their new single, and boy, is it a doozy. A throwback to Iowa-era levels of heavy, Metal Hammer online editor Luke Morton called it "a Slipknot greatest hits in five minutes", so fans old and new should rest assured there's plenty for you to enjoy here. Frontman Corey Taylor says: “All Out Life is a song that is trying to do two things: bring everyone together, but also remind everyone that the past is not something to be discarded with disdain. People are so eager to find the ‘Next Big Thing’ sometimes, that they shit all over the bands and artists that have come before, thus making the past feel disposable, like a dirty thing. Fuck that. Why should we pay attention to your mediocre future when you can’t be bothered to celebrate an amazing past?"

Prophets Of Rage - The Ballot Or The Bullet

Prophets Of Rage aren't ones to shy away from a little political discourse, so it makes perfect sense that they'd release this track ahead of the US midterm elections next week. Hoping to remind people of the importance of exercising their right to vote, the track is a mash up of three "new and unreleased" songs, as well as their latest single Heart Afire. It's accompanied by a stark video which aims to increase voter turn out. The band say on the track: "There are people trying to keep many of us from being able to vote. Don’t squander the rights we’ve fought so hard to get. Agitate, organise, resist and rebel before, during and after Election Day. In the words of Malcolm X, 'it’s got to be the ballot or the bullet.'"

While She Sleeps - Anti-Social

'Do you want the truth or do you want to assume it?' Such is the question posed in the opening seconds of the new single from everyone's favourite Sheffield-based metalcore-pedallers. It's a heavy question, accompanying by a suitably heavy soundtrack – running just shy of five minutes with its pummelling riffs and ferocious beat, it's the first taste of what we can expect from recently-announced upcoming album So What? Guitarist Sean Long says of the band's new material: “We’ve let our hair down and we’ve got our bollocks out. I’m not fucking about. I’m not cutting corners. I’ve been writing like this will be my last album. You Are We got us to this special position and it’s given us a platform. For us, it’s like, ‘What can we do to really stick this in people’s faces? What can we put out there that we’re buzzing off?’ I don’t want to be following everyone else – I want people to follow us.”

Flasher - Material

In an increasingly cluttered market, it can be more and more difficult to grab the attention of listeners. So what do you do? You make a bloody brilliant video, that's what. That's what Domino newbies Flasher have done here, with this ever-so-meta vid that taps into many an internet zeitgeist – special props to the cock punching section – and accompanies it with jerky post-punk with a soaring, danceable beat.

Haggard Cat - Goldberg

Haggard Cat return with a slew of filthy riffs and woozy grooves in this new single taken from latest album Challenger. Written about the woes of a demanding life on the road, they team its mind-bending video with elements of Brit rock, math rock, Southern-fried rock and a hefty dose of fuzz. Vocalist and guitarist Matt Reynolds says of the track: "Goldberg is a very personal song to us. The lyrics deal with how touring and expectation cause deterioration of mental health and how our perception of ourselves on the road can lead to toxic behaviour. Although this might sound quite reflective, it’s actually a very positive song about being more self aware and pulling through to the other side."

Spielbergs - 4AM

The latest from relative newcomers Spielbergs, this track blends infectious hooks and deftly-crafted melodies with post-Jimmy Eat World emo rock, repackaging the whole thing in such a way that they're sure to be bothering arenas around the world any day now. The latest from debut album This Is Not The End, it signals good things for the Norwegian rockers.

Beach Riot - Good To Know (That I'm Still On Your Mind)

90s fuzz, big riffs and dreamy harmonies – what more could you want? This single from Brighton's Beach Riot was produced with Blood Red Shoes' Steven Ansell at the helm and documents the feelings that come along with abrupt, painful heartbreak. This is what the band have to say about it: "This song is the sound of broken relationships that linger in the dust once the decision to break up becomes reality. It’s the emptiness of making that tough decision, the upside-down, gut-wrenching feeling of walking away from something that clearly doesn’t work anymore. Those urges that still pull heart strings when you see your ex-partner like a social media post, or ask you how you’re doing – and you realise they are still thinking about you even though they broke your heart."

Black Lime - Mania

This lot have got a bit of attention from the gathered music press of late, what with their take on "primal indie rock". This track channels garagey, grungy rock'n'roll with a "hefty blend of grit" thrown in for good measure. On the track, the band say: ‘’We always set out to create songs that people can relate to and we feel we’re getting better at that with every song we record. Mania is the epitome of 'What the hell is going on?' in both the moment and throughout the world. So we want people to get stoked and inject a burst of energy into their routine’’

Vote for your favourite here!