Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Slash, IDLES and more

Massive American rockstars, Jon Spencer's solo explosion and acid jazz TV tunes: we have all this and more here in our round-up of the week's finest guitar-led new music. But before we get cracking on all that, it's time to raise a seasonal glass of something extremely, extremely cold to last week's winner. So, congratulations to Laura Kidd AKA She Makes War, who's excellent dirgey grunge-pop netted a not unimpressive 63% of the vote. Ours is an Aperol Spritz. Cheers.

Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Driving Rain

While the will-they-won't-they continues to rage over the possibility of new GN'R material, Slash is keeping himself busy with this track taken from upcoming album Living The Dream, which Classic Rock online editor Fraser Lewry describes as "A thundering, greasy, slice of Slash pie". Crikey. On the track, Slash says: “This is a riff I specifically remember playing with the guys for the first time at a venue in New Hampshire on the World On Fire tour. It's a cool guitar part we ran though, and from that point forward the rest of the song started to come together in my mind while on the road. We put it all together this year and Myles came up with a great melody for it." So there you go.

IDLES - Samaritans

You'll no doubt have noticed that we're fans of this Bristol five-piece over at Louder, and we're not alone; IDLES are still the only band to have won TOTW two weeks on the trot. In this single taken from upcoming album Joy As An Act Of Resistance, they marry tightly-would post-punk with a blistering take-down of modern masculinity and all the exhausting nonsense that comes along with it. On the track, vocalist Joe Talbot says: "There's been a long line of bullshit that has pushed men into a corner, where simple masking becomes a trope of masculinity and a catalyst for insanity. What we wear, what we eat, what razor we use, high performance chewing gum, go faster shampoo, how we treat women, how we treat ourselves, how we die. I truly believe that masculinity has gone from an evolution of cultural praxis to a disease. I wanted to encourage a conversation about gender roles by writing this song."

Kristin Hersh - No Shade In Shadow

Fresh from a slot at Robert Smith's Meltdown festival, former Throwing Muses vocalist and guitarist Kristin Hersh returns with this track taken from upcoming album Possible Dust Clouds. Woozy, lo-fi, angular and deliciously disorienting this track is an absolute stormer. On the song, Hersh says: "Sometimes the most subversive thing I can do musically is adhere to standard song structure, sometimes the creepiest chords are the ones we’ve heard before, twisted into different shapes, and sometimes a story is lived a thousand times before we can ride it like a roller coaster."

Monster Truck - Evolution

Monster Truck put a pin in their gunslinging, party lad bravado for a second here, with this considered, mid-tempo hard rock stomper. On the track, the band say: "Evolution, as a song, was a real shift in a different direction. It was very eye opening in many different ways for us. We wanted to keep the video looking like the image that we built rather than have another curveball."

Jon Spencer - Do The Trash Can

Jon Spencer announced that he'd be releasing his first ever solo album, Spencer Sings The Hits, earlier this week. This first taste suggests that it's going to be every bit as psychotic, dirgey and all-out raucous as you'd want and expect. Spencer's heading out on tour with Melvins later in the year to promote the album – a pairing which makes total sense once you wrap your head around this new material.

Fucked Up - Raise Your Voice Joyce

Fucked up are fucking brilliant, aren't they? This new track, taken from recently announced album Dose Your Dreams is no different, flitting between blazing punk-rock, experimental synth-driven indie and psychedelic prog. Composer Owen Pallett, who contributed to the record, says of the new album: "I was sent an unfinished version of Dose Your Dreams so that I might contribute string parts. I couldn’t stop listening to the rough mixes I received. A friend asked me how the record was. I replied, 'My God, Fucked Up have made their Screamadelica.'

Estrons - Cameras

Welsh alt.rockers Estrons have appeared in our tracks of the week run down once already this summer, but with this second track, their place here is very much deserved. This brooding alternative anthem was, vocalist Tali says, written in honour of her son. On the track, she says: "[The song's about] that one love that can’t be broken, no matter how many times people try to break it down."

Matt Berry - Are You Being Served?

Nostalgia can be both a dangerous and a wonderful thing; it's up to you to decide what we've got on our hands here. Matt Berry – AKA Garth Marenghi's Dark Place, IT Crowd and Toast Of London actor turned prog star – has recorded an album of classic theme tunes all reimagined through a hazy acid jazz filter. They are, apparently, the theme tunes that had the greatest impact on him as a youth. Enjoy.

The Struts - Body Talks

The Struts are like the best of The Darkness' throwback rock'n'roll and Arctic Monkeys' charismatic swagger all rolled up into one neat package, and this track is no different. On the track and video, vocalist Luke Spiller says: "It was great to see all of our fans, family and friends. A truly unforgettable experience and so many memories that we captured in our brand new video for Body Talks. Go check it out now! Hope to come back soon! Big love to the UK."

Wolf Girl - Toast For Dinner

What's better than bread? Bread that's been gently heated and turned golden brown, that's what. This paean to the wonder-carb marries jangling indie pop and layered vocals to glorious effect. On the track, vocalist Healey says: "This song is a tribute to my love of amateur magic, dual guitar riffs and toast. Toast is maybe the greatest food of them all and it is also my go-to if I’m burnt out and can’t find the energy to eat/cook a meal. This song is about a point where I was finding it hard to say no to things and ended up constantly feeling physically and emotionally drained. Sometimes I fantasise about there being multiple versions of myself like in Fantasia’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice so I can invest myself fully in everything that I do."

