Louder's Tracks Of The Week: new music from Imagine Dragons, Greta Van Fleet and more

We've got anthemic stadium rock, bizarro metal, brooding blues and much more besides in this week's round-up of new music.

Imagine Dragons - Natural

Who the fuck are Imagine Dragons, eh? Well, we've already answered that, so do try to keep up. Possibly one of the most divisive bands we've ever covered, this song is classic ID: brooding, atmospheric stadium rock with an unfathomably slick electronic edge. Consistently earnest vocalist Dan Reynolds says of the track: “It would be a lie to tell you I haven’t become somewhat skeptical about some things in the last decade of my life. However, I believe that when you truly learn to love yourself, the judging eyes and hateful words become meaningless. Natural is about finding yourself and being willing and able to stand up to whatever adversity comes your way.”

Greta Van Fleet - When The Curtain Falls

This track is going to do absolutely nothing to quash those pesky Led Zeppelin comparisons which have been following Greta Van Fleet throughout their career, because, in short, this song sounds a lot like Led Zeppelin. Not that it's damaged them a jot; they've sold out two nights at London's forum without even having released an album. This track is taken from their as yet untitled debut, due later this year.

Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway - Guns are Loaded

For all of you holding out for new System Of A Down material, this is likely the closest you're going to get for a while. Musically, it's not a million miles away from Mezmerize-era SOAD with its layered vocals and stirring riffs. On the new material, Malakian says: "Every time we'd play live, there'd be conversations like, ‘Maybe we'll do an album.’ So being the guy who wrote the majority of almost all the System songs in the past, I was like, ‘All right, let me see what's happening with it. Let me hold on to these songs and let me see how this develops.'"

Deicide - Excommunicated

Meeetttaaalllllll!!! This track – the first to be taken from the band's upcoming album, and their first new music to be released for five years – is basically the quintessential sound of metal distilled into just under three minutes. On the new material, the band say: "As the band pushed forward, so did the writing process and a few other processes which made the record and the band stronger. The result is Overtures Of Blasphemy, perhaps the group’s strongest release to date."

She Makes War - Devastate Me

This unreasonably catchy slice of riff-driven alt.rock takes its cues from the likes of Garbage and Pixies, and takes aim at "the impact of our collective online presence on our lives". On the track, She Makes War mastermind Laura Kidd says: "It’s about photography as a reflex, the way people overshare online and how when we die our online profiles just stay there. The internet is amazing - I've built my career using it, but it can be so awful."

Lotus Eater - Break It

This offering from Glasgow doom-metal quintet Lotus Eater is pretty much everything you want in your loud and noisy expressions of abject misery: it's heavy, horrible and absolutely devoid of hope. On the track, the band say: “This is the sound of despair, the sound of five broken people, the sound of what happens when you take all hope away. This is not a fucking game to us: we are here to take over. This is gloom.” Lovely.

The Decemberists - Once In My Life

This jangling, shimmering slice of electro-tinged indie-rock comes courtesy of Portland alt.rockers The Decmberists, and serves as a beautiful tribute to vocalist and guitarist Colin Meloy's autistic son. On the track, the band say: "The song, in this light, becomes more than just a ‘celebration of sadness’ – which I have sometimes called it – but suddenly a longing holler to the universe against one’s perceived otherness." The video's well worth a watch, too.

John J Presley - True Love Waits

This bluesman is apparently influenced by everyone from John Coltrane to The Kills; Nick Cave to PJ Harvey, all of which can be heard on his dark and innovative take on the blues. On this track, Presley says: "True Love Waits is one of those moments. One where you give the whole of you. You let the tranquil breeze take you. The inhibitions are well and truly gone. I didn’t think about this song, it just came through me. It’s where I’d like to be all the time. I recorded it as I wrote it. First take."

The Living End - Don't Lose It

As the world continues to descend into various shades of chaos, there's always one thing you can rely on: that someone, somewhere, will be cracking out the 90s-flecked punk rock. This week, it's the turn of Aussie punk legends The Living End, whose time-warped sounds come complete with leopard print jackets, wacky hats and a video based on The X Factor. Perfect.

Voivod - Obsolete Beings

Metal-cum-prog-cum-whatever-this-is legends Voivoid are back with their first new material for five years. It's riffy, it's widdly, it's expansive and it's gently foreboding. Basically, it's everything we've come to expect from Voivod. On their new stuff, the band say: "It is with great enthusiasm and pride that we will soon share with you the fruit of two years of labour in the form of an intricate, intense and colourful journey with our new album The Wake – expanding the boundaries of Voivod’s multiverse!"

