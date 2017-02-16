Listen to the new album from French brutalists Benighted

Hailing from the Rhône-Alpes area and still sounding like about three different avalanches are converging on you at once after 19 years’ worth of rapid-fire eardrum rupture, Benighted are back with a new album, Necrobreed, due to burst forth from the Season Of Mist ribcage on February 17.

Starting off with an eerie lullaby than erring rather more on the latter side of the passive-aggressive equation, Necrobreed’s blast-ridden death/grind attack laces its old-school brutality with some modern, floor-caving grooves and, this time around, an ongoing concept about the human psyche, the stitching of dead animals to your abdomen and childhood traumas involving a dead cat.

Makes sense? Who cares! Benighted’s latest isn’t going to leave too many faculties intact anyway, and we’re going to throw the full salvo at them by streaming Necrobreed in its entirety. So put away your crochet, dust down your ear trumpet and subject it to the full might of Necrobreed below!

