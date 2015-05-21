Trending

Judas Priest interviewed in backstage toilet

Video: Ian Hill and Richie Faulkner filmed at Rock On The Range

Judas Priest’s Ian Hill and Richie Faulkner spoke to TeamRock ahead of their headline performance at Rock On The Range last weekend. Subjects covered included the advantages of playing festivals, why heavy metal is still strong, how to write on the road, what they might do next… and K.K. Downing’s cologne.

“I haven’t smelt it,” says Hill. “But good for Ken. He’s branching out. I was expecting someone to buy me some for Christmas, but it never happened.”

Earlier this month, Faulkner described Priest as a band of brothers, while Rob Halford pondered the future of rock and K.K. admitted he was pleased the band carried on without him.

