Metal For Men and the Smell of Rock

K.K. Downing, former Judas Priest guitarist and golf entrepreneur, has partnered with the famed perfumers of the Astbury Fragrance Co to produce a pair of rock-themed scents for men and women under the banner Metal For Men.

“These fragrances both look and smell fantastic and I think that they are the ideal gift for all rock and metal fans this Valentines Day!,” says K.K.

He’s not the only fan. “Metal for Men is a stimulating fragrance that bursts to life with a striking blend of bright citrus fruits,” confirms someone who knows more about this kind of thing than we do. “An earthy heart of cedar is lightened by a floral bouquet of jasmine, amber and lily, that sinks into a sumptuous pillow of amber musk and sandalwood.”

Metal 4 Men is available as a 100ml Eau de Toilette for men and a 50ml Eau de Parfum for women.

But what of other bands? Surely this is the tip of a very aromatic iceberg? We decided to explore further possibilities.

Josh pour Homme – by Queens Of The Stone Age This stimulating scent opens with sweet notes of cactus sap floating on the desert wind, blended with the powdery musk of coffee, leather studio sofas and half-smoked cigarettes. At the fragrance’s heart, there’s a resinous scent of ginger root and spiralling ideas.

Denim et Cuir – by Saxon Bursting with an aldehydic warmth, this simple scent has the dry, woody notes of weathered guitar case and a reassuring sillage of a Barnsley post-show musk.

Black Ice – by AC/DC The earthy wafts of a Dunston pub crawl and the heat of a Sydney summer blend to create this linear fragrance. This bottled wonder first hit the shops in time for the Christmas of 1973 and has resisted marketing trends to establish itself as a true classic.

Sheena – by Ramones A zesty collision of leather, denim and baseball boots and adhesive undertones, Sheena is a simple fragrance for women who want to invoke the spirit of New York City and a sense of punk awkwardness.

Of Wolf and Man – by Metallica Inhale deeply and feel the crispness of the morning mist. Wander dazed as the curling steam from a fallen lamb forms dancing clouds above a crimson-soaked pelt. Your lupine transformation is complemented by disorienting sanguine bursts, freshly-cut grass and farmer’s anger.

Edward la Tête – by Iron Maiden A sudden boom of acrid smoke and horse’s breath are the base notes of this classic cologne. Both camphorous and opulent, this scent can cut through the smell of a crowded Boleyn Ground like a burst of artillery fire.

Use Your Infusion – by Guns N’ Roses A must for those who prefer the unpredictable interplay between spicy, metallic and floral notes in their fragrance. Customers, please note that bottles make take up to 13 years for delivery.

Iron Man – by Black Sabbath A heavy scent mixing herbal, powdery and ferrum notes, Iron Man presents a sense of foreboding and a thickened miasma of Aston factories, whose edges are smoothed by a generous Hollywood opulence despite packing the nasal punch of a Death Valley bar brawl.