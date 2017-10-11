John Oliver compares Donald Trump comments to a Slipknot show

As regular views of Last Week Tonight will know, John Oliver isn’t exactly a big fan of Donald Trump. And in this week’s episode he is taking a look at footage of Trump following a meeting with military leaders, and teasing “the calm before the storm.” When asked by the gathered press to clarify on what he means by storm, he said “You’ll find out.”

And in typical John Oliver fashion, he was able to compare these comments to a Slipknot concert.

“For a start, no moment in the preceding nine months has been even remotely calm,” says Oliver. “It’s like we’re two hours into a Slipknot concert and they just said ‘enough ballads, now we’re going to play one that rocks.’”

Check out the clip below.

Slipknot themselves have been critical of President Trump too, with frontman Corey Taylor recently claiming “he is so ineffectual” that he hasn’t fulfilled one promise.

