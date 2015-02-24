Video Exclusive: Jimmy Page on Physical Graffiti

In part one of our exclusive video, Jimmy Page tells us about the archive he’s been maintaining since the beginning of his career, what he was looking for as he compiled the companion discs, the one track he struggled to find, and how he approached the Physical Graffiti extras.

“It was literally hundreds of hours of listening,” says Page. “You select a title, then you go in and listen to everything you’ve got around that title, and there’s copious notes being made. It’s a lengthy project… but I knew it was worthwhile.”

