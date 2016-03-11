Jesse Leach's punk tour of Camden

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach came to visit us in London, so obviously we had to pay a visit to the cultural hub that is Camden Town.

Jesse takes us on a mini tour of some of Camden’s punk rock stomps including where the album cover for The Clash’s first album was shot in Camden Market. Of course, we had to pay a little visit to the market itself to check out some of the ‘interesting’ t-shirts on offer…

We also talk to Jesse about the thriving punk culture in Camden and that “you can almost taste it”. But no trip to would be complete without a bit of record shopping – take a look!

Killswitch Engage’s new album Incarnate is out now, via Roadrunner Records. Available on iTunes or from Amazon.

Who is the real Jesse Leach?