Is this Metallica's Reading and Leeds setlist?

Last night Metallica headlined Bergenhus Festning in Bergen, Norway and rattled through a whopping 18 songs. As we know, ‘Tallica rarely swap up their setlists so perhaps this is what the baying metalheads at Reading and Leeds are in for next week?

Fuel For Whom the Bell Tolls Metal Militia King Nothing Disposable Heroes The Day That Never Comes Lords Of Summer The Unforgiven Sad But True The Frayed Ends of Sanity One Master Of Puppets The Memory Remains Fade To Black Seek & Destroy

Encore: Whiskey in the Jar Nothing Else Matters Enter Sandman

Opening on Fuel is a statement of intent, ain’t it!? Then Metal Militia into King Nothing will probably snap our necks before we even get to the double whammy of One into Master Of Puppets. Sadly there’s no Battery but there’s more than enough here to keep us throwing horns and downing pints all night.

Bring it on!