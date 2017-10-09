Iron Maiden's Number Of The Beast given the bossa nova makeover it deserves

Andy Rehfeldt has done it again. The Los Angeles-based composer, whose YouTube videos have accumulated more than 50,000,000 views over the last few years, has released a clip in which he gives Iron Maiden’s 1982 classic Number Of The Beast a bossa nova makeover.

Rather than just attach an isolated vocal to an existing bossa nova track, Rehfeldt has rearranged the original track entirely and recorded the results, matching the audio to live footage of Iron Maiden performing the song. The film syncs perfectly, from the gracefully funky solos by Dave Murray, Adrian Smith and Steve Harris, to the sweet backing vocals that swoop in briefly at the 3’50” mark.

By day, Rehfeldt is a composer at Endless Noise Music & Sound Design.where he has worked on films like Elmo In Grouchland, and written music for commercials, including spots for Nike, Snapple, and Honey Nut Cheerios.

In his spare time, Rehfeldt re-records the classics, often giving rock songs a lighter feel and pop songs a metallic edge. Amongst his many triumphs include a jazz version of Guns N’ Roses’ Welcome To The Jungle, a death metal take on The Animals’ classic House Of The Rising Son, a delightful “less angry” version of Rage Against The Machine’s otherwise furious Killing In The Name, and The Doors’ People Are Strange performed reggae-style.

On his YouTube channel, Rehfeldt says, “Instead of becoming a rockstar, I played in bars for many years. This channel partially fulfils my dream of entertaining a large audience. YouTube doesn’t pay me anything, so please Buy me a Beer!”

Follow Andy Rehfeldt on YouTube.

