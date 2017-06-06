Here's a metal cover of the Wonder Woman theme song

As sure as the sun will rise in the morning, a metal cover exists of every theme song you can think of. Go on, try it.

See? You didn’t think that metal cover of Ducktales would come true, did you?

Well fans of super-fast running and lassos of truth can rejoice at the metallic version of Wonder Woman’s theme song. YouTuber 331Erock recorded a heavier/shreddier version of Is She With You?, originally by Hans Zimmer and Junkie XL. Originally used in Batman Vs Superman, where Wonder Woman first appeared on our screens in the DC Extended Universe, 331Erock absolutely nails this metal rework.

It’s not used in the new Wonder Woman movie, but according to the internet, this is the ‘official’ Wonder Woman theme. So make of that what you will.

What if metal artists were superheroes

The 10 best comic books, by Coheed's Claudio Sanchez