In Pictures: Bleed From Within's special beer launch show

Following in the footsteps of Deftones, Opeth, Motörhead and Iron Maiden, Scottish metallers Bleed From Within have created their own signature beer.

Clocking in at at a very metal 6.66%, Bleed From Within's Afterlife beer (named after a track from latest album Era) is a super-fancy blood orange IPA, brewed in partnership with Glaswegian booze aficionados Drygate.

But this isn't a band just slapping their name on a bottle of homebrew and reaping the rewards, the BFW guys are involved every step of the way. In fact, they even helped out with the brewing process itself! Don't believe us? Take a look at the gallery below!

But what would a new beer be without a launch party? Held at Drygate itself, Bleed From Within played a very special and intimate show to lucky boozehounds, cramming themselves into the venue and drinking all the Afterlife beer before the band even took to the stage. Now that's dedication.

And what does a gig inside a brewhouse look like? We hear you cry. Well take a look at the gallery below, full of exclusive photos of all the action onstage and pre-show as the band get stuck in to their own private stash. Well, you would, wouldn't you?

Bleed From Within's new album Era is out now.