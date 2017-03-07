If only these classic album cover football shirts were real

In a world where fantasy football is a huge thing, it’s no surprise that someone’s made a website devoted to fantasy football kits. LaCasaca is its name, and it’s just published a series of fantasy shirts designs based on iconic album sleeves (for the benefit of our North American readers, we’re talking about the popular sport of soccer).

AC/DC, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pink Floyd, Nirvana, The Ramones and the Sex Pistols are included in the latest batch of designs, which is a follow-up to a project last year featuring The Beatles, David Bowie, the Rolling Stones, The Clash, Radiohead and Daft Punk.

The attention to detail is to be applauded: the infamous zipper from The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers has been added to the shirt design, while Nirvana’s Smiley Face logo has been turned into a football on the Nevermind shirt. In every case, the album’s track listing has been produced in place of the usual washing instructions.

If someone can get round the copyright issues associated with producing these shirts for real, please do it. We’ve got cash waiting.

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

A photo posted by on

Iron Maiden: The T-Shirts of the Beast