The 26 best reissues of 2024

Queen - Queen I (50th Anniversary) (Universal)

What we said: "It’s taken Queen years to do what pretty much every other major band has done and crack open the door to their archives. They dipped a toe in the water with 2017’s 40th-anniversary News Of The World reissue, but this six-CD, one-LP deluxe box is on another level entirely.

"Queen I – no, the numeral isn’t a typo, it’s a new addition to the original title – is a thing of beauty on a musical, physical and historical level. Genuinely special. More than just a celebration of an album, Queen I provides a vivid snapshot of a moment in time."