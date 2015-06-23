Hot New Band: Outside The Coma

Not content with kicking up a storm with the reformed Sikth, vocal mischief-maker Mikee Goodman is also planning to assault ears with the cross-pollinated insanity of his new band Outside The Coma.

A collaboration with Japanese vocalist Yuuri, it’s an exhilarating blur of beats, bass and demented hooks; a glowing advert for Mikee’s international mindset and the unique talents of his new partner-in-noise.

“I went to Japan in 2012 in search of a new musical inspiration,” Mikee tells Hammer. “I went to see Yuuri in this odd backstreet club in Shibuya. She blew me away. I was uplifted by her presence and vocal power, and inspired with ideas.”

With their debut album The Battle Of Being fresh off the blocks and with plans to take Outside The Coma on the road in the near future, Mikee is busier than he’s been for a long time. As Sikth fans will expect, his brain continues to whirr with ideas.

“I go into a lot of different concepts on this record,” he enthuses. “Some are a commentary on life as it is right now. Some are observations, some are deeper from the heart. It explores many paths of fear, longing, love, confusion, manipulation, paranoia and quests for peace. I want everyone to hear it!”

The Battle Of Being is out on July 22 via Zestone