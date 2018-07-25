Here's a swing version of Korn's Freak On A Leash

It's been quite the week for Korn on the internet. On Monday we had a guy playing Korn songs with literal pieces of corn, and now we've got a swing version of their angst-ridden anthem Freak On A Leash.

Singer Robyn Adele Anderson has reimagined the 1999 single (taken from 1998's Follow The Leader) as something much less venomous and aggressive than the original – but still with some trademark scatting.

With a full band of keyboards, double bass, drums and a brass section, this is like no version of Freak On A Leash we've heard before. Although it does remind us of Richard Cheese quite a lot.