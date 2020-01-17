Hellhammer-backed black-metallers T.O.M.B. unleash a blistering new track

If you want to kick your weekend off with the most belligerent of bangs, look no further, because T.O.M.B., the avant-tinged black metallers who count Mayhem drummer extraordinaire Hellhammer and Gnaw Their Tongues’ demigod of despair Mories amongst their collaborators, are previewing their new video for the track No Return exclusively through Metal Hammer.

Taken from their forthcoming album, Thin The Veil – released through Dark Essence Records on January 24 - No Return is a sonic battering ram at the gates of wrongness, for which ‘No Respite’ would have made an equally apt song title.

Be warned, THIS VIDEO CONTAINS FAST-FLICKERING IMAGERY, but if your brain can withstand the visual and sonic onslaught, prepare to get massively mashed up to No Return below!

