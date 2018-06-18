Heavy Metal World Cup: Within Temptation vs Avenged Sevenfold

The third match of the Heavy Metal World Cup 2018 takes place between Within Temptation (representing Netherlands) and Avenged Sevenfold (representing USA).

Two of metal's biggest bands, both at arena level and both have headlined festivals in the United Kingdom – Within Temptation headlined Bloodstock in 2015 and Avenged Sevenfold headlined Download this year.

Here's how they stack up...

Within Temptation

Members: 7

Albums: 6

Genre: Symphonic metal

Biggest Song: Mother Earth

Most Likely To: Let us burn

Avenged Sevenfold

Members: 5

Albums: 7

Genre: Heavy metal

Biggest Song: Hail To The King

Most Likely To: Embrace prog rock

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!