Heavy Metal World Cup: Within Temptation vs Avenged Sevenfold

The third match of the Heavy Metal World Cup 2018 takes place between Within Temptation (representing Netherlands) and Avenged Sevenfold (representing USA).
Two of metal's biggest bands, both at arena level and both have headlined festivals in the United Kingdom – Within Temptation headlined Bloodstock in 2015 and Avenged Sevenfold headlined Download this year.
Here's how they stack up...
Within Temptation
Members: 7
Albums: 6
Genre: Symphonic metal
Biggest Song: Mother Earth
Most Likely To: Let us burn
Avenged Sevenfold
Members: 5
Albums: 7
Genre: Heavy metal
Biggest Song: Hail To The King
Most Likely To: Embrace prog rock
Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!