Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 9/3/15 - 15/3/15

This week has been a busy one for Hammer HQ – we’ve been to see Winterfylleth, Fozzy, Papa Roach, Architects and Steel Panther! But we haven’t forgotten the joys of the stereo either, here’s what we’ve been jamming into our ears.

The Prodigy – Wild Frontier

Merlin Alderslade: “The greatest dance band of all time are fucking back, baby!”

Underside – Satan In Your Stereo

Alexander Milas: “Gems of of the burgeoning Nepali metal scene. Catch ‘em in London this April.”

After The Burial – Pennyweight

Dom Lawson: “It’s only taken me two years to notice, but this is one of the greatest metal songs of the tech/djent era. Utterly crushing and groovy as all unholy fuck. The riffs! THE RIIIIIIIFFFFS!”

Upon A Burning Body feat. Ice-T – Turn Down For What

Lewis Somerscales: “What better way to remind you how awesome the weekend was.”

**Marilyn Manson – The Devil Beneath My Feet **

Vanessa Thorpe: “The hate, the vitriol in his voice… god, I missed that. You can hear the sneer in every word.”

Stick To Your Guns – The War Inside

Luke Morton: “Fierce hardcore from the Orange County crew with a bunch of whoas thrown in for good measure.”