Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 16/3/15 - 22/3/15

After another week of gigs courtesy of Krokodil, Stoneghost, Atari Teenage Riot and more, we look at what music has been played in the office at maximum volume.
Abiotic – Cast Into The Depths
Dom Lawson: “A new and exciting addition to Florida’s inestimable death metal legacy, Abiotic are ultra-modernist tech-death virtuosos with the spirit of Chuck rampaging through their veins. More importantly, they make me want to smash things.”
Killer Be Killed – Wings Of Feather And Wax
Lewis Somerscales: “Genuinely one of the most exciting things to have happened in a very very long time.”
Surrender The Coast – Lost Souls
Merlin Alderslade: “Teeth-shattered metallic hardcore fury. YAAARGHH!”
Stoneghost – Faceless Ghost
Vanessa Thorpe: “Love that groooooove! Bloody good, meaty metal.” Alexander Milas: “Groove-laden, technically-brilliant metal metallic ferocity from London!”
Royal Thunder – Forget You
Jonathan Selzer: “Not just rock ‘n’ roll, but an emotional weather system that leaves all your perceptions changed in it wake.”
While She Sleeps – Our Legacy
Eleanor Goodman: “A triumphant tribute to life, living and bro-hood from the returning northerners.”
Black Peaks – Glass Built Castles
Luke Morton: “Destructive, infectious and full of riffs guaranteed to get heads banging across the world.”