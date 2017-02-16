Trending

GWAR sues Two Minutes To Late Night

By Features  

Heavy metal talk show Two Minutes To Late Night are sued by GWAR

Two Minutes To Late Night

In what should have been a delightful instalment of Two Minutes To Late Night’s latest segment GWAR You Smarter Than A Merch Guy, the Scumdogs Of The Universe’s legal team decided to throw a spanner in the works by suing the heavy metal talk show.

GWAR’s lawyer – known as Ms Jackson – threatens everyone’s favourite metal video host Jordan Olds with a $2 million lawsuit that swiftly turns into a battle of tortured GWAR puns. Seriously, we love puns, but oh god…

But in a Gregory Peck style monologue, Jordan fights back against the lawyer with a rousing speech about the power of metal and why Two Minutes To Midnight is so vital to metal culture because “metal is fun”.

If you’ve never seen a lawyer from hell (playing with McDonald’s and a shark) in a legal tussle with a corpse-painted chat show host, check this out.

Someone's made a metal version of Carpool Karaoke – and it's brilliant