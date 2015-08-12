Greek metal gods Rotting Christ stream their new live album in full!

For anyone who’s seen Sólstafir play Eistnaflug festival or Watain bring The Wild Hunt to Uppsala, there’s something about special hometown gigs that can put the experience on another plane entirely.

Greek metal standard-bearers Rotting Christ clearly understand the power of a prodigal show, and twenty-eight years after they first formed, they’re releasing their first ever live album, the 2CD/triple vinyl Lucifer Over Athens, recorded in their hometown in December 2013 and released via Season Of Mist Records this coming August 21.

Covering the band’s entire history, from their debut album’s opening track, The Sign Of Evil Existence through to tracks off 2013’s immense KATA TON DAIMONA EAYTOY album, Lucifer Over Athens runs for over two hours, and over your senses like an unstoppable ancient army holding a victory parade.

Lucifer Over Athens shows Rotting Christ in the element, and we’re proud to hoist our banners by offering an exclusive stream of the album in its full, groove-laden glory.

Raise your spears to the sky, give thanks to the new Hellenic gods/Lightbringer alliance and chant your heart out to Lucifer Over Athens below!

Storm Rotting Christ’s Facebook here!

And pre-order Lucifer Over Athens here!