Golden Gods 2014: King Of The Internet

This year, the Metal Hammer Golden Gods sees a brand new category entered into the action as the King Of The Internet award makes its official debut! But what exactly is the King Of The Internet award and why have this year’s nominees been, um, nominated? Put plainly, the King Of The Internet award is given to an individual who has gone beyond the call of duty in reaching out to fans and, frankly, being a total legend when it comes to online interaction.

PAOLO GREGOLETTO

Trivium’s bassist is a lovely chap by his own merit, and his Instagram meanderings are bloody brilliant, but since his 100% metal cat Mr Brown was given his online debut, the guy’s become little less than a ‘net cult icon. Mr Brown’s popularity has grown to the extent that you can now actually get t-shirts with his perfect purring face splattered all over them. Behind every great man, there is a cat. Or something.

CHRIS JERICHO

WWE superstar, rock frontman, actor and, it seems, online hero. Chris’ podcast is already the stuff of legend, attracting guest spots from both his wrestling chums and music heavyweights, with the likes of Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows and Anthrax icon Scott Ian making appearances since it began last year. Plus, he has his own YouTube comedy show and he’s smashing it at the whole Twitter thing with a shade under two million followers and counting.

DEVIN TOWNSEND

As if we needed to give any further credence to the notion that Devin is a certified music god and heavy metal genius, he’s also taken to owning online like an absolute Don. No-one rocks a selfie like Devin Townsend. No-one.

ROBB FLYNN

The General’s regular Machine Head blog has become one of the most must-read things on the internet, with explosive diatribes, heartfelt tributes and eye-opening, behind-the-scenes reveals all making for an essential read for any self-respecting metalhead.

DAVID DRAIMAN

Captain America has his shield. Thor has his hammer. King Arthur had Excalibur. David Draiman has the caps lock button. One of the most unmistakable online personalities in metal today, Dave’s penchant for retweeting the occasional 140-character life lesson or six has continued to entertain and inform us for years. Fair play that man.

