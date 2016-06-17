Gears of War 4 details and gameplay drop

Microsoft and The Coalition have revealed much more detail on their upcoming shooter sequel Gears of War 4.

Gears of War 4 is set around 20 years after the events of Gears of War 3 and follows the son of the hero Marcus Fenix as a new threat rears its ugly head in the form of a monstrous race known as the Swarm.

In a co-op campaign demo The Coalition showed off how impressive the game is looking so far. While the action was very familiar to those that have played the original trilogy of games there were some interesting new additions like interactive terrain and dynamic weather that combined to allow the players to use nearby objects to take out enemies without wasting a load of ammunition.

The game will be releasing on Windows 10 PC and Xbox One and will be and Xbox Play Anywhere title. This means that PC gamers and Xbox One gamers will be able to play with each other in multiplayer modes including the return of the much-loved Horde mode. It also means that anyone buying the game digitally on Xbox Live will get a PC copy and an Xbox One copy of the game and will be able to pick up and play wherever they left off no matter whether they’re playing on the PC or the Xbox One.

Gears of War 4 will hit Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs on October the 11th.