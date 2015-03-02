The world of rock and metal pays tribute to Leonard Nimoy

While we were out in Australia at Soundwave festival news descended that actor and sci-fi icon Leonard Nimoy passed away at the age of 83. Through his infamous role as Mr Spock in Star Trek, he was revered by millions across the world and will go down in history as one of the all-time great science fiction actors and (of course) for giving the world the Vulcan salute. As demonstrated by some of the biggest and brightest stars of our world.

Tosin Abasi (Animals As Leaders)

Al Jourgensen (Ministry)

Jonny Hawkins and Daniel Oliver (Nothing More)

Alex Gaskarth and Rian Dawnson (All Time Low)

Steve Souza (Exodus)

Herman Li and Frédéric Leclercq (Dragonforce)

Jenna McDougall and Whakaio Taahi (Tonight Alive)

Ne Obliviscaris

Michael Starr and Satchel (Steel Panther)