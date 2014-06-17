GALLERY: The Metal Hammer Golden Gods Ceremony 2014

Last night we held our annual Golden Gods awards at the IndigO2 in London with a host of the biggest and baddest names in rock and metal. If you weren't there, or even if you were, here's what went down in picture form.
Image 1 of 48
Image 2 of 48
Image 3 of 48
Image 4 of 48
Image 5 of 48
Image 6 of 48
Image 7 of 48
Image 8 of 48
Image 9 of 48
Image 10 of 48
Image 11 of 48
Image 12 of 48
Image 13 of 48
Image 14 of 48
Image 15 of 48
Image 16 of 48
Image 17 of 48
Image 18 of 48
Image 19 of 48
Image 20 of 48
Image 21 of 48
Image 22 of 48
Image 23 of 48
Image 24 of 48
Image 25 of 48
Image 26 of 48
Image 27 of 48
Image 28 of 48
Image 29 of 48
Image 30 of 48
Image 31 of 48
Image 32 of 48
Image 33 of 48
Image 34 of 48
Image 35 of 48
Image 36 of 48
Image 37 of 48
Image 38 of 48
Image 39 of 48
Image 40 of 48
Image 41 of 48
Image 42 of 48
Image 43 of 48
Image 44 of 48
Image 45 of 48
Image 46 of 48
Image 47 of 48
Image 48 of 48
For exclusive interviews with the winners, videos from the awards and more galleries, stay tuned to Metal Hammer.
Here’s the Golden Gods as it happened.