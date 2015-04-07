Gallery: System Of A Down kick off world tour in California

System Of A Down kicked off their Wake Up The Souls world tour with a show at the 17,500 capacity Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Los Angeles band – Serj Tankian (vocals), Daron Malakian (guitar, vocals), Shavo Odadjian (bass) and John Dolmayan (drums) – are using the 14-date trek to commemorate and raise awareness of the 1915 Armenian Genocide.

The band will also play a free show in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on April 23. It’ll be the first time the band will have played in their homeland since forming in 1994.

It looks like fans attending the London date at Wembley Arena are in for a treat on April 10, as the foursome’s set featured no less than 35 songs taken from their five-album career.

System Of A Down, live at The Forum, Inglewood, California, April 6 2015 1. Holy Mountains 2. Jet Pilot 3. Suite-Pee 4. Prison Song 5. U-Fig 6. Aerials 7. Soldier Side - Intro 8. B.Y.O.B. 9. I-E-A-I-A-I-O 10. Radio/Video 11. Bubbles 12. CUBErt 13. Hypnotize 14. Dreaming 15. Needles 16. Deer Dance 17. P.L.U.C.K. 18. Sartarabad 19. Psycho 20. Chop Suey! 21. Lonely Day 22. Question! 23. Bounce 24. Kill Rock ‘n Roll 25. Marmalade 26. Lost in Hollywood 27. Spiders 28. Mr. Jack 29. Science 30. Chic ‘N’ Stu 31. War? 32. Kez Em Hishoum 33. Cigaro 34. Toxicity 35. Sugar

Photos: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment