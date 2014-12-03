Gallery: Slash, Myles Kennedy and California Breed

Last night Slash played Wembley Arena with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. Support came from California Breed, and we sent a photographer along to catch the best of the action.

California Breed played a set that peaked with All Falls Down, the centrepiece of the band’s eponymous debut, and ended with a cover of Deep Purple’s_ Burn_.

**Setlist **The Grey Chemical Rain Sweet Tea Spit You Out All Falls Down Midnight Oil The Way Burn

Slash’s set contained a number of covers, including Guns N’ Roses’ Nightrain, Double Talkin’ Jive, Out Ta Get Me, Mr. Brownstone, Rocket Queen (including a 15-minute Slash solo), Sweet Child O’ Mine and Paradise City. Bass player Todd Kerns provided lead vocals on Doctor Alibi and Out Ta Get Me, while the night ended with a confetti cannon showering the audience with paper.

**Setlist **You’re a Lie Nightrain Standing in the Sun Avalon Back from Cali Double Talkin’ Jive Ghost Doctor Alibi Out Ta Get Me 30 Years to Life Beneath the Savage Sun Mr. Brownstone Rocket Queen Bent to Fly World on Fire Anastasia Sweet Child O’ Mine Slither

Encore:

Paradise City