GALLERY: Sixx:A.M. live in Los Angeles

Last week Sixx:A.M. played the iHEART Theater in Los Angeles and we were there to capture the action.

7th October was a very special night for Nikki Sixx fans everywhere (although primarily those inside the iHeart Theater). It was the night of Sixx:A.M.’s first show in five years and their only show of 2014, but only a lucky few were there to witness it…

Of course with it being the 21st century and everyone is all modern an’ that, the whole event was live streamed on Axs.com to fans of the hard rock trio aka DJ Ashba, James Michael and Nikki Sixx.

The full setlist is as follows…

Let’s Go Stars Gotta Get It Right Drive (The Cars cover) Life Is Beautiful Before It’s Over This Is Gonna Hurt Lies Of The Beautiful People

Following the show, the band announced a US tour for April 2015 with Finnish classical metallers Apocalyptica. Sixx:A.M. are also streaming their new album in full below: