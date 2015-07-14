GALLERY: Metal Hammer goes to Hyper Japan

Last weekend we took a trip to the O2 Arena in London for the annual Hyper Japan event for something of a cultural exchange.
It’s no secret that we love Japanese music here at Hammer – just check out all our features and interviews with likes of X Japan and Babymetal – but we wanted to investigate the country even further! So we took a trip to the biggest Japanese event of the year in the UK to get involved in anime, cosplay, gaming, food and a whole plethora of brightly coloured madness!
Check it out!
Of course, there was more to Hyper Japan than the wonderful attendees – X Japan were there too for a very special performance! They’ve just announced a very special Wembley Arena show but they popped over to London for a one-off intimate gig at Hyper Japan – aren’t they bloody lovely gents?
And over in the IndigO2 it was a night of Japanese rock music headlined by Vamps – which you can check out below. Our heads are still spinning from it all…