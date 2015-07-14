GALLERY: Metal Hammer goes to Hyper Japan

Last weekend we took a trip to the O2 Arena in London for the annual Hyper Japan event for something of a cultural exchange.

It’s no secret that we love Japanese music here at Hammer – just check out all our features and interviews with likes of X Japan and Babymetal – but we wanted to investigate the country even further! So we took a trip to the biggest Japanese event of the year in the UK to get involved in anime, cosplay, gaming, food and a whole plethora of brightly coloured madness!

Check it out!

Image 1 of 34 Image 2 of 34 Image 3 of 34 Image 4 of 34 Image 5 of 34 Image 6 of 34 Image 7 of 34 Image 8 of 34 Image 9 of 34 Image 10 of 34 Image 11 of 34 Image 12 of 34 Image 13 of 34 Image 14 of 34 Image 15 of 34 Image 16 of 34 Image 17 of 34 Image 18 of 34 Image 19 of 34 Image 20 of 34 Image 21 of 34 Image 22 of 34 Image 23 of 34 Image 24 of 34 Image 25 of 34 Image 26 of 34 Image 27 of 34 Image 28 of 34 Image 29 of 34 Image 30 of 34 Image 31 of 34 Image 32 of 34 Image 33 of 34 Image 34 of 34

Of course, there was more to Hyper Japan than the wonderful attendees – X Japan were there too for a very special performance! They’ve just announced a very special Wembley Arena show but they popped over to London for a one-off intimate gig at Hyper Japan – aren’t they bloody lovely gents?

Image 1 of 15 Image 2 of 15 Image 3 of 15 Image 4 of 15 Image 5 of 15 Image 6 of 15 Image 7 of 15 Image 8 of 15 Image 9 of 15 Image 10 of 15 Image 11 of 15 Image 12 of 15 Image 13 of 15 Image 14 of 15 Image 15 of 15

And over in the IndigO2 it was a night of Japanese rock music headlined by Vamps – which you can check out below. Our heads are still spinning from it all…

Japan Night leaves its mark on London