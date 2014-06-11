Dave Lombardo joins Amen

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has signed up with American punk icons Amen for their next album and tour – and he'll be in the UK with them in August.

Frontman Casey Chaos has confirmed the sticksman, who was last year dropped by the thrash icons after an argument over contracts, will be behind the kit for a studio project also featuring guitarist Duke Decter and John King, plus bassist John Fahnestock and long-time producer Ross Robinson.

Lombardo says: “I’m very proud to have been asked to be part of this amazing production with Casey and Ross. My career in thrash was created from my love of the punk genre.

“It’s aggressive, honest and needed. I’m looking forward to performing with Amen before returning to Europe with Philm in September.”

Chaos – who last year fronted Lombardo’s reactivated side-project Grip Inc – adds: “It’s great to be working again with Dave, this time in Amen. He’s brought so much power, aggression and passion to the music on the new record, in a way only he could only deliver.

“Without question this is the most important album I’ve ever made. I’m looking forward to unleashing it live and destroying ourselves for your pleasure!”

More details on Amen’s seventh studio record will be revealed in due course. The band tour the UK in August:

Aug 11: Nottingham Rock City

Aug 12: Glasgow Cathouse

Aug 13: Manchester Sound Control

Aug 14: London Underworld

Aug 16: Alt Fest, Northampton