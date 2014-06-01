GALLERY: Behind the scenes on our Avenged Sevenfold cover shoot

Ever wanted to know how our incredible cover shoots actually happen? Well here's a sneaky glimpse at what happens on the day...

The hotel in Tampa, Florida where the photo shoot took place.

All the technical gizmos and photography magic boxes necessary to make our photo shoots look the best in the world.

In typical rock ‘n’ roll style the band are slightly behind schedule. There’s worse places to be though…

Johnny Christ sampling the refreshments. It’s water. Honest.

M Shadows practices how to hold drum sticks and gets it wrong completely.

Arin was about to say something really interesting until he got distracted by all the free food.

Job done.

