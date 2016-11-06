Forevermore: "Ideologically driven conflict is everywhere"

Firing up the life and soul of metalcore, Indianapolis outfit Forevermore have set their sights on a colossal concept album – a philosophy to change the way we look at the world. Axeman Jared Storm tells Hammer how this potentially game-changing band came around quite by chance.

“When my brother got a guitar, my fraternal nature kicked in. I knew I’d do it better,” he laughs.

Interestingly, they’ve given their somewhat unusual beliefs centre stage. A faith podcast addict and philosophy student, Jared uses his hobbies to discover new worldviews, including the concept behind their fourth album, Integral.

“I discovered spiral dynamics through The Liturgists podcasts from the worship band Gungor – they discuss nerdy scientific topics which are right up my alley. It blew me away because it sounds like something in a science textbook, but it’s a massive enlightening conceptual framework that opens up how you see the world around you.”

Forging the album on this unique idea, Forevermore relish a huge challenge. Creating a world where their fictional character is granted immortality in order to observe humanity’s changes over time, their story offers an exciting step into the unknown.

“We’re making our own podcasts to talk about what spiral dynamics means to us – to me, it’s a tremendous tool for promoting peace. We see ideologically driven conflict everywhere today – America’s political situation is so polarised that people on one side view the other side as stupid, crazy or even evil. Spiral dynamics helps you to understand how people on the other side see things through their own lens – it relieves the tension between both sides even if you disagree.”

