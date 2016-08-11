Forevermore – Integral album review

Forevermore’s recent video for Nascent, featuring gritty news footage, both succeeds in bringing the band’s social commentary to life and also proves pleasingly representative of the rest of the album.

It is a fierce and passionate opening track with technical fretwork, a catchy, clean chorus, and supporting roars.

It also gives a glimpse into the broader album concept, based on the theory of Spiral Dynamics and the development of the human mind, here seen from the perspective of a man who has been granted immortality. This Indianapolis crew certainly knows how to mix aggression with convincing atmospheric calms and heady melodies, and the result is both emotional and very memorable. Enterprise showcases Forevermore’s love of techy riffs, while Overlord is a particularly hooky example of their dual vocal power that comes courtesy of clean singer Michael Taylor and former Onward To Olympas growler Kramer Lowe. Penultimate track Pandemica combines a little bit of everything to bring a raw and powerfully vulnerable end to a standout album.