EXCLUSIVE: Hear the new Black Stone Cherry single 'Runaway'!

Black Stone Cherry's new album is set for a May 5 release through Roadrunner UK, and we have an exclusive preview of its first single 'Runaway' right here.

The Classic Rock magazine cover stars look set to plant the Southern Rock flag firmly in the mainstream with the release of Magic Mountain, their fourth album.

“A lot of the record is about coming out of the dark,” says vocalist/guitarist Chris Robertson. “I think that’s what’s so beautiful about it. Every song has a positive aspect about it.”

For more from the BSC boys check out the new issue of Classic Rock, which comes with a free CD from the band. The issue is on sale now.

Listen in below to hear Runaway.