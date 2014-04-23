EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Corpse – Zero Weed Tolerance

The Richmond metallers have found their way through the haze maze and into the studio for their fourth full-length album From Wisdom To Baked, and we're streaming a brand new song for y'all!
Due for release 20 June, the joint-toting extreme metal three-piece are returning with a brand new album via Season Of Mist. Dubbed From Wisdom To Baked (lampooning Gorguts’ From Wisdom To Hate), it’s another green slab of ear-shredding riffs and guttural growls.
Check out more from the rolling stoned on Facebook.
Tracklisting for From Wisdom To Baked is below:
Baptized in Bud
Zero Weed Tolerance
Weedless Ones
Individual Pot Patterns
Pull the Carb
Considered Dank
Voice of the Bowl
THC Crystal Mountain
With Their Hash He Will Create
From Wisdom to Baked
Medicinal Healing