Everything we know about Metallica’s new album so far

Metallica surprised their fans earlier this week with the news that they were to release a new album in April 2023, a thrash-fuelled taster of what’s to come: Lux Æterna, plus details of a two-year world tour. There’s a lot to take in, so we’ve distilled the very essence of this historic announcement into its constituent parts.

What is the new Metallica album called?

Metallica’s follow-up to 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct will be titled 72 Seasons. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich at the band’s own studio in San Rafael.

The title is derived from on the premise that the first 18 years of a human’s life will shape and inform our behaviours and personality type.

“72 seasons… The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents,” says frontman Hetfield. “A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

When is the new Metallica album released?



72 Seasons will be released on April 14, 2023. Or if you’re dusty British MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Feast Day of Anthony, John, and Eustathius. It will be the second album to be released through their own Blackened label.

What will the new Metallica album sound like?

It’s early days, but Lux Æterna has firm roots in the sound of their debut album, Kill ‘Em All – which turns 40 in 2023, coincidentally – and its verses are constructed around precise, breakneck riffing and Lars’ a-little-louder-than-necessary drum mix. In short, it’s the sort of thrash anthem that Stranger Things hero Eddie Munson would drive recklessly to. If there’s 11 other similarly thrashy songs, we would not be disappointed.

What singles are on the new Metallica album?

Just Lux Æterna. And that’s your lot so far. The album’s not out for another five months, but you know Metallica. They love a surprise announcement.

What are the lyrics to Lux Æterna about?

As for a deep-dive into the song lyrics, we’d have to ask Mr. Hetfield. But there’s a sense of seizing the moment – perhaps recklessly – with the repeated line, ‘full speed or nothing’ and a cheeky nod to Diamond Head’s 1979 album Lightning To The Nations. But what about the title Lux Æterna? Didn’t he sing for The Cramps? No, it’s Latin for ‘eternal light’. it's Latin. You ought to have a basic grasp of Latin if you're going to listen to Metallica’s new stuff.

The title itself forms part of a Roman Catholic requiem mass, and if you search on your streaming service providers, you’ll see the song title appear in Clint Mansell and Kronos Quartet’s score for Darren Aronofsky’s 2000 bleak drama Requiem For A Dream. Now Clint Mansell fans will see Metallica’s bright 72 Seasons artwork feature in the search results.

What is the new Metallica album artwork?

The attention-grabbing 72 Seasons imagery was created by designer David Turner and his team at Turner Duckworth, who have studios in London, New York and San Francisco. Turner won an Grammy Award for Death Magnetic’s packaging and worked with the band on their subsequent releases: Through The Never, S&M2, and Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

And then, of course, there’s the creepy mannequin-themed artwork for Lulu, the band’s 2011 collaboration with Lou Reed. Even though the album artwork is bold and unfussy, there’s a lot to take in. As James said earlier, the album title refers to a human’s formative years. A charred cot occupies the centre of the image and is surrounded by fire-damaged detritus of a pre-adult life: soft toys, a tricycle, wooden toys, a guitar, a baseball bat and a pile of empty cans.

What is 72 Seasons’ track-list?

72 Seasons has 12 songs, and at the time of posting, only Lux Æterna has been made available. Despite the brevity of their lead single – a short and sweet 3 minutes 26 seconds – the new album will clock in at around the 77-minute mark. Here’s the confirmed track-list:

1. 72 Seasons

2. Shadows Follow

3. Screaming Suicide

4. Sleepwalk My Life Away

5. You Must Burn!

6. Lux Æterna

7. Crown of Barbed Wire

8. Chasing Light

9. If Darkness Had a Son

10. Too Far Gone?

11. Room of Mirrors

12. Inamorata

How can I pre-order 72 Seasons?

Pre-orders are live on the Metallica website (opens in new tab), although that nice yellow-and-black splatter vinyl is already sold out. There's also a smokey black variant, and we hear that indie stores will get their own special version. There's also a limited edition 72 Seasons t-shirt, which is only available until December 1 at 7 AM PST.