Enter the infinitely immersive world of Ancient Lights

If you’re of a certain age, disposition and geographical location, you might have found yourself leafing through the London A-Z, but drawn to the pages detailing the outskirts of the city where all the yellows, greens, oranges and reds fade out into white - and wanting to believe that should you ever actually visit these spots, you’ll be faced with the infinite reaches of the void. Maybe you just did drugs instead like a normal person, got a sense of blissfully serene nirvana, and of vast forces beyond, indistinguishable from the outer edges of your consciousness.

It’s just those intoxicating, edge-of-your-mind experiences that Ancient Lights - Adam Richardson (11Paranoias, Ramesses), Ben Carr (5ive, INTRCPTR), and Tim Bertilsson (Switchblade) - have taken 13 earth years to recreate. Due to be released on Friday, July 6 via Ritual Productions the band’s self-titled debut album offers an array of seductively expansive and contemplative missives, from the luxurious, reverb-heavy textures of Decaying Lotus, though the cavernous incantations of Temple Ghosts to War Of Attrition’s metronomic groove, setting off on a pilgrimage that sounds like the late, lamented Isis’s afterlife and beyond.

Ancient Lights doesn’t offer a moment of awe, so much as a 360-degree, utterly immersive experience of it, and for those of you have nothing constructive to do with the rest of your day, or want your interior world turned into a planetarium, we are proud to offer a stream of the album in all its brain-dilating glory. So prepare to teeter on the edge of reason, look across at the lush, fertile landscapes spread out below and give yourselves to Ancient Lights right here!

Order a digital copy of Ancient Lights here

And order the double vinyl edition here!