Electric Dreams Festival Features First Ever Prog Stage!

Electric Dreams, the 80s themed Butlins weekender, will feature a prog stage this year for the very first time.

The event, which takes place between 2-5 December, will feature John Lees’ Barclay James Harvest, Curved Air, Karnataka, The Zombies, Birdpen, The Strawbs and The Enid amongst others on their very first prog stage. The weekend will also feature performances on the main stage from 80s acts such as OMD, Go West (fronted by Lonely Robot collaborator Peter Cox), Heaven 17, Marc Almond (who appeared with Ian Anderson at his Royal Albert Hall TAAB II shows), Holly Johnson and Blancmange, among others.

Further information and ticket prices are available from the event website.

Barclay James Harvest