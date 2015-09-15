Discs Of Doom: Paige, WWE Diva

First up…

The first album I bought was…

DESTINY’S CHILD, SURVIVOR [Columbia, 2001]

“The first one I ever bought was a Destiny’s Child album. I don’t know which one; it had the ‘I’m a survivor’ song on it. It was that and a Mariah Carey one – I bought both of those at the same time. And no, I don’t listen to them any more!”

The best album artwork is…

A DAY TO REMEMBER, HOMESICK [Victory, 2009]

“I’m being biased [Paige is dating ADTR guitarist Kevin Skaff], but there’s the A Day To Remember artwork that’s purple… is it Homesick? I was drawn to that album because of that artwork. It’s weird; an ex-boyfriend actually got me into it. Awkward!”

The album I break the speed limit to is…

STICK TO YOUR GUNS, THE HOPE DIVISION [Sumerian, 2010]

“Well, I’ve only really driven in America, and I have about 20 speeding tickets, ha ha ha! I like to drive really fast! There’s a Stick To Your Guns song, Where The Sun Never Sleeps, from the *Hope Division *album, and it just reminds me of home, so I remember driving fast because of that.”

The album no one believes I own is…

AVRIL LAVIGNE, THE BEST DAMN THING [RCA, 2007]

“I have Avril Lavigne! The Best Damn Thing. It was a while ago, to be fair, but, y’know, it’s nostalgia! When I was a sad teen, I liked Avril Lavigne. And I dressed as her for Halloween. It’s not a big deal! And I used to love Sk8er Boi…”

A kid asks me what metal is. I hand them a copy of…

SKID ROW, SKID ROW [Atlantic, 1989]

“Hmmm… I could hand them the heaviest album by Bring Me The Horizon, but then there’s also the slower kind of metal, the 80s rock, like Skid Row. I love Skid Row. My mum was much more of a metalhead, so all that we listened to was 80s music. Skid Row was always my favourite, and the first album is amazing.”

The best album to work out to is….

SKID ROW, SLAVE TO THE GRIND [ATLANTIC, 1991]

“I basically just do a playlist of everything that I have. I’ll sometimes listen to Kings Of Leon, but again, I’ll also listen to Skid Row. Slave To The Grind is good, but I prefer the other one.”

The album I want played at my funeral is…

JOHNNY CASH, THE LEGEND OF JOHNNY CASH [Columbia, 2005]

“It would be a Johnny Cash one. That will get the heart strings! Hurt is obviously a badass song, which he did better than Nine Inch Nails. I want people crying at my friggin’ funeral! I wanna see people on their knees!”

The album that should not be is…

EMAROSA, VERSUS [RISE, 2014]

“I just think one band sucks altogether, and they’re called Emarosa. I don’t think that they’re any good; it’s just so emo to me. Ha ha ha! And I preferred them when Jonny Craig was the singer.”

The album that reminds of school is…

YOU ME AT SIX, TAKE OFF YOUR COLOURS [EPITAPH, 2008]

“Oh, it would be You Me At Six, because every emo girl listened to You Me At Six, Young Guns and Deaf Havana. Was I into them? Yeah, I had a combover! I did the whole emo thing, it was ridiculous.”

The album that gets me through tough times is…

TENACIOUS D, TENACIOUS D [Epic, 2001]

“Well, Tenacious D makes me really happy! It reminds me of my mum, because when she used to drop me off at school, we would either play the Rocky Horror soundtrack or Tenacious D, because they’re the most inappropriate things you can sing when pulling up to a school. Ha ha ha!”

