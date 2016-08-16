Daniel Lioneye streams new album Vol. III in full

Daniel Lioneye – the pseudonym and solo project of HIM guitarist Linde Lindström – are streaming their upcoming album Vol. III exclusively with Metal Hammer. Due for release on August 19, via The End Records, you can listen to the album in full below now.

“Vol III by Daniel Lioneye is a distress call for a reason in the crumbling world of its pathetic and ungracefully ageing creators,” Linde tells Metal Hammer, in his cryptic way. “Under cold and uncaring eyes of the dead, who stand ever-watchful in the heart of the winter, Daniel Lioneye howled and – lets face it – whimpered out this gospel of oblivion and meaninglessness. It is indeed a desperate prayer gone horribly wrong, a plea for mercy violently morphed into a harsh greeting from the kingdom of Lihaperkele, an ancient northern god of insanity, harvest and hallucinations.”

He also offers a few words of advice to any budding listeners….

“Vol III is not suitable for those suffering from ectoplasm allergy, and the unclean demonic substances staining its soul may cause interference in electronic equipment. Also, it may or may not be responsible for the following unexplained phenomena: eerie lights in the sky above Scandinavia, the rise of pathogens in the fish population of the Baltic Sea, outbreaks of lycanthropy in European universities, and Brexit. Listen at your own risk, preferably wrapped in a soothing and protective layer of aluminium foil.”

Vol. III is available to pre-order now.