Crtics' Choice - Mercury Rev

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

“Its mantra-like atmospheres shimmer until a climactic cathartic rush of psychedelic soul,” espoused reviewer Chris Roberts in Prog 58 of the delightful art rock of Mercury Rev’s latest album The Light In You. “We fell in love once again with the orchestral side of us,” singer Jonathan Donahue told Prog in issue 59. “On this album it came right to the surface of the skin.”

Here’s the elegiac album opener Queen Of Swans for your enjoyment…