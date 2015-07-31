Mercury Rev: The Light In You

Quarter of a century after their feral, genre-defying debut Yerself Is Steam, surviving Rev founders Jonathan Donahue and Grasshopper prove theirs is a light that never goes out.

It builds slowly, with Donahue’s vocals so innocent he might be auditioning for Disney. Yet from the plaintive swoon of Central Park East, everything ratchets up a gear, and with the gravitas patented on Deserter’s Songs, the intensity and passion blindside you. Autumn’s In The Air is a haze of sunstroke, and Rainy Day Record a homage to the lost thrill of a teenager buying his first vinyl. Mercury Rev have tapped into that thrill again.