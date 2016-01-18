Critics' Choice 2015 - Iron Maiden

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

Well this one certainly caused some debate in the office when the final placings were revealed. But the proviso for a lll writers was that their choices must have been reviewed in Prog magazine during 2015. And given that much of Iron Maiden’s The Book Of Souls contained some fine prog metal, bending the rules wasn’t an option. “Those who dip in will find excellent prog metal… their finest album for a decade,” I wrote in my review of the album, fired on by the epic Empire Of The Clouds and the title track. “All the bands were incredible. They had great songwriting, great musicianship, there whole kitchen sink, you know…” Steve Harris told us of his passion for prog rock when we featured him in The Prog Interview in issue 60.

So, to celebrate Iron Maiden being at No. 4 in the 2015 Critics’ Choice, here is that epic track Empire Of The Clouds showing Iron Maiden at their proggiest.