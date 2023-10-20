Cool new prog music from District 97, Teramaze, Gandalf's Fistand more in Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's Tracks Of The Week. Eight brand new and diverse slices of progressive music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to Tiger Moth Tales, whose heartfelt tribute to kate Big Big Train singer David Longdon, We'll remember, romped home in last week's Tracks Of The Week, with the spacey sounds of Ozric Tentacles in second place and the joyous vocal harmonies of D'Virgilio Morse Jennings in third palce. Thanks to all of you who voted.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

GANDALF'S FIST - HELL'S SACRAMENT

In which the Cumbrian prog rockers turn things up to 11. The mighty Fist have enlisted the vocal talents of former Judas Priest and current KK's Priest vocalist Tim 'Ripper' Owens for their brand new single Hell's Sacrament, which is a heavy reworking of the opening track from the band’s acclaimed eighth studio album, Widdershins. The track has also been freshly remastered by Dean Marsh, with the song available to stream on all major platforms as well as a lossless download at the band’s official bandcamp page.

“I originally worked with Tim on this version of the track way back during Lockdown, with it eventually making its way as a killer bonus track on the deluxe version of our latest album! With Widdershins being a conceptual record all about superstitions, we really couldn’t resist the temptation to let the wider world hear such a heavy version of this song on the superstitions day of Friday 13th and so close to Halloween too!”

DISTRICT 97 - STAY FOR THE ENDING

Chicago prog rockers District 97 release their latest album, Stay For The Ending through Spirit Of Unicorn Music today, so it's a timely appearance in TOTW for the band with the vibrant title track from the album. The video mixes studio and live footage of the band and we remain wholly impressed with lead singer Leslie Hunt's dancing skills. There's not many that could groove to complex music such as this but as usual, Leslie pulls it off with aplomb.

“When I heard the demo of Andrew’s new song, I could not wait to sing that chorus melody and perform it with the band," says Hunt. "It’s so powerful and catchy - and I knew it would be Insanely fun to wail on! It’s probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to sing in my life - but it also caused me to expand my range and now it feels easy and awesome to perform.”

"It's been a pleasure hearing this song evolve, and I've loved the personality that all of the other band members have added to it," adds songwriter and keybpard player Andrew Lawrence.

TERAMAZE - BLEMISH

Australian prog metallers Teramaze have to be one of the most hard working bands on the planet. Not content with releasing five albums the last four years, they now have a new live release, Live at 170 Russell, coming out. The anthemic Blemish is a new studio track that's also on the album, which was recorded when the band supported Swedish rockers Avatar in their hometown of Melbourne

"Blemish is one of those songs that we do that reminds the fans that we will journey to any genre with our writing, simply because we can," the band say. "We are not only fans of metal and progressive music we also love bands like Alice in Chains and Soundgarden, which we pay homage to with this new track. We gave ourselves a challenge, to write this song, record it, mix it and master it in time for our new live CD release in only five days. Simple, raw and catchy... We bring you Blemish."

HARP - A FOUNTAIN

Harp is the brand new project from former Midlake singer Tim Smith and his wife Kathi Zung, and they will release their debut album Albion through Bella Union Records on December 1. It's not a million miles from Midlake's prog-friendly dreamy folk rock, although there are definite hints of the Alan Parsons Project to be heard in new single A Fountain we think.

"I’m really drawn to Britain, especially Medieval and Renaissance times," explains Smith of the album title and his passion for ancient Albion. "The landscapes and gardens, the castles and Tudor-style villages, grey skies, and the mist on the moor. A Fountain is a song about the pain of being crippled by unrequited love. But then the relief of finding true and better love with someone else. A far greater outcome."

DAVE KERZNER - EYE OF THE STORM

Former Sound Of Contact man Dave Kerzner will release his new solo concept album Heart Land Mines Vol. 1 on October 31, which has been receded with a teaser EP The Eye, which is available to download from Kerzner's Sonic Elements bandcamp page. The album features a familar cast list guests on the new album, including Fernando Perdomo, Durga McBroom, Matt Dorsey, guitarist Lyle Workman and recent Porcupine Tree live guitarist Randy McStine.

"This album was many years in the making” says Kerzner “I’ve worked on it on and off since the mid 90s.The stories in the songs are based on true events in my life when I was in my 20’s. Now, after 25 years, I’m thrilled to finally present the first volume to be heard publicly!



RAISED BY HAZE - FREEDOM

Italian progressive quartet Raised By Haze will release their debut album, Touch The Sky, through Rockshoe Records in November and are making their Prog bow with Freedom. The band were formed by guitarist Gabriele Robotti and feature the stunning and soulful vocals of Valentina Tesio. It's a fascinating combination of progressive time signatures, hints of soul and r'n'b and alt.rock.

"Raised By Haze is a musical voyage that knows no bounds," says Robotti. "Touch The Sky is an exploration of emotions and musical styles, and we invite you to join us on this exhilarating journey. Freedom is more than just a song - it's a journey into the core of Raised By Haze's musical philosophy. The lyrics, masterfully crafted by Valentina, delve into personal experiences and perspectives on life. In the track, my influences related to American rock from the 90s and 2000s emerge, from Alice In Chains to Alter Bridge to Linkin Park, with the progressive vein surfacing in the song's 7/4 time signature special section."