Conan unveil their carnage-strewn new video

Having descended upon the doom scene in the inelegant if highly effective manner of The Thing nursing a killer hangover and a serious grudge, Liverpool’s Conan have become the go-to band for lovers of seismic riffs, grooves that sound like a single subdrop drawn out for an entire month and tales of indiscriminate bloodshed in thankfully faraway lands.

With their latest album for Napalm Records, Revengeance, turning the screws on your temples even tighter and wielding a destructive force that makes fracking operations seem like a piss in the park, the capped and cowled behemoths of bottom end abomination have released a suitably mortifying video for the track Throne Of Fire, and were are offering a preview of its animated world of pain right here.

Featuring floating green skulls, mad wizards, a medieval town, and many damsels within, torn apart by a rampaging upright lion-beast and a plague of purple flies unleashed by the trio themselves, this is pretty much Discworld as seen through the lens of a PCP trip you know you’ll never return from.

Steel your stomach, check the structural integrity of whatever hovel you’re viewing this within and prepare yourself for Throne Of Fire below!

