Welcome to The Classic Rock Quiz, a new weekly quiz designed to test your knowledge and strain the memory banks: which of you and your friends knows the most about rock?

20 questions, covering everyone from Kate Bush to AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and many more besides.

All questions are multiple choice PLUS you win the chance to be humiliated and insulted at the end, depending on your score.

Share your scores with your friends and come back next week for more. Good luck!